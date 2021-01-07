Buffalo man arrested after cocaine, loaded gun reportedly found at his residence

A Buffalo man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Federal prosecutors said Adrian Funderburk, 37, faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles E. Watkins, who is handling the case, on Jan. 6, , the Buffalo Police , with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed a state search warrant at Funderburk’s Wecker Street residence in Buffalo. During the search, investigators reportedly seized a loaded .40-caliber pistol, about one ounce of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected marijuana and about $81,000 cash.

Funderburk was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant.

He made an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions.

