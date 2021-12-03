Buffalo man arraigned on robbery, burglary charges

A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on a 10-count indictment connected to a series robberies targeting hotel desk clerks, according the District Attorney's Office.

Abdi Kadir, 23, was charged with nine counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.

Kadir is accused of stealing cash from the register of a Transit Road hotel in the Town of Lancaster after displaying what appeared to be a black pistol at the clerk on May 11. A short time later, he allegedly displayed a weapon at another hotel in the town before stealing about $100 from the register and $642 from a safe.

Similar robberies occurred on May 15 and 17 in Amherst, and on May 19 in the Town of Tonawanda, as well as at a Rhode Island Street liquor store in Buffalo, all connected by police to Kadir.

Kadir was initially arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court on robbery and menacing charges on May 20. He has remained in custody without bail for a parole violation.

He is scheduled to return on Jan. 20.

If convicted on all charges, Kadir faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

