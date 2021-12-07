Buffalo man and woman indicted on second-degree murder, gun charges

A Buffalo man and woman were both arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio in connection with a March 14 homicide, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Cortez Foster, 31, and Naudia Marvin, 22, were arraigned on an indictment charging each with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Foster and Marvin are accused of luring Marcus Spain, 29, of Buffalo, to the 200 block of Johnson Street in Buffalo, and killing him by shooting him with an illegal firearm as he was seated inside his vehicle. Spain was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

Foster and Marvin were remanded without bail and scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23 for a pre-trial conference before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

If convicted on all charges, Foster and Marvin face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

