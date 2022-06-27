Buffalo man admits to fraud charges over Covid-19 test kits, relief aid

A 49-year-old Buffalo man whom prosecutors previously called an associate of “mafia” and “organized crime” figures in Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday to drug, gun and Covid-19 fraud counts.

Joseph C. Bella III faces anywhere from 37 to 57 months in prison, depending on whether U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara follows the sentencing guidelines agreed to by the prosecution and defense and how he rules on aggravating and mitigating factors.

Attorney Thomas J. Eoannou, who represents Bella, disputed Bella has connections to organized crime, and prosecutors did not bring up the issue during the plea hearing.

"This case started out with the government alleging Joe was a mafia associate involved in organized crime," Eoannou told The Buffalo News after the plea hearing. "This case has nothing to do with the mafia. At the end of the day, this plea is about a minuscule amount of drugs, gummies and marijuana and a 40-year-old shotgun that was given to him and the financial crimes."

In all, Bella admitted to five counts.

The drug count – possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine – carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The gun charge – possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful user of controlled substances – comes with a maximum possible prison sentence 10 years and a fine of $250,000. And each of the three wire fraud counts related to Covid-19 fraud also carry a maximum possible prison sentence 20 years, plus a fine of $250,000.

"At the end of this aggressive prosecution, he's facing a sentencing range of 37 to 46 months," Eoannou said, assuming the judge rules favorably for Bella on sentencing factors.

According to the indictment against him, Bella and a family member ran a Buffalo medical staffing company called Medcor Staffing Inc. that made false statements when it purchased 5,000 Covid-19 test kits from a company in Utah.

Bella was a 25% owner of Medcor, and his mother owned the remaining 75%, with Bella acting as president and overseeing Medcor operations. His mother had no role in Medcor’s management or operations, according to court papers.

The medical staffing company employed nurses and nurse assistants and then contracted with medical providers to provide nursing services through its employees for a fee.

Bella’s company purchased the kits for $8 each after falsely claiming that Medcor was a government-approved laboratory with cold storage facilities for the tests and facilities for analyzing the tests.

"In fact, Medcor was not an end user of the Covid-19 test kits and was not a laboratory capable of safely and accurately processing the Covid-19 tests," according to the plea agreement.

Had the Utah company known that Medcor was not a high-complexity laboratory, or that Medcor intended to resell the Covid-19 tests, the company would not have sold them to Medcor, Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff said at the plea hearing.

Bella falsely and fraudulently represented to the Utah company that Medcor would not re-sell the tests. But on March 29, 2020, Bella posted on his personal Facebook page advertising that he, through Medcor, was selling the FDA-approved Covid-19 tests. Bella offered to sell the Covid-19 tests to an undercover federal agent for $30 per test, or more, depending on quantity purchased, according to the plea agreement.

The 5,000 spoiled Covid-19 test kits were found in a cooler on a table in the company's break room, Rudroff said.

Bella’s pandemic fraud went beyond sales. He also admitted to false claims on applications that allowed him to illegally receive $91,600 in federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration and $66,097 from the federal Covid-19 relief Payroll Protection Program.

On April 23, 2020, federal agents raided his home and office, seized $114,063 from his business account as evidence of fraud, and charged him with possessing drugs, a shotgun and ammunition.

According to the indictment, the agents recovered a digital scale, scissors and a plastic spoon and straw containing cocaine residue.

Agents also recovered a plastic bag from the inside of the toilet tank in his residence with a white substance caked on it, determined to be cocaine, but water had infiltrated the bag so law enforcement officers could not accurately weigh the cocaine.

A grand jury indicted Bella on eight counts stemming from the raid that found the drugs and shotgun, the indictment over the pandemic fraud included 17 counts.

In the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney's Office also indicated that Bella will be require to pay restitution of $253,347, with the Small Business Administration to receive $215,997 and KeyBank to get $37,350.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

