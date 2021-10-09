Buffalo man, 45, injured in Broadway Fillmore shooting

A 45-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.
Police say the shooting took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Fillmore near Broadway.
The unnamed victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition late Saturday.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.