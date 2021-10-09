 Skip to main content
Buffalo man, 45, injured in Broadway Fillmore shooting
A 45-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

Police say the shooting took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Fillmore near Broadway.

The unnamed victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition late Saturday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

