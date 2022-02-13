 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man, 36, charged with assault after Tonawanda Street shooting
Buffalo man, 36, charged with assault after Tonawanda Street shooting

A 36-year-old Buffalo man was arrested early Sunday after a shooting on Tonawanda Street, Buffalo Police said.

Damien Morris, 36, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of a 49-year-old Buffalo man just before 5:30 a.m. in the first block of Tonawanda Street, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the leg and taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

