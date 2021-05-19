Buffalo man, 30, killed in motorcycle crash on Union Road in Cheektowaga

A 30-year-old Buffalo man was killed Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Union Road in Cheektowaga, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department.
The identity of the victim was not released.
The man died in a crash that occurred on Union just south of Losson Road. The crash also involved a car driven by a 30-year-old man; the driver of the car was transferred to Erie County Medical Center with minor injuries.
Union Road was closed between Losson Road and Brown Avenue some time before 8:30 a.m. due to the crash investigation. The road was scheduled to reopen at about 11:30 a.m.
