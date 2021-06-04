Buffalo man, 29, struck by gunfire in first block of Minnesota Avenue

A 29-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire just before noon Friday in the first block of Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was initially listed in stable condition.
Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the police department's confidential TIP CALL line at 847-2255.
Harold McNeil
