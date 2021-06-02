 Skip to main content
Buffalo man, 27, killed in motor vehicle crash
A 27-year-old Buffalo man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident near Jefferson Avenue and Matthews Street on the city's near East Side, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said the driver of the vehicle, Khiry Wiley, was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed at about 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a house.

Wiley was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared deceased.

The Buffalo Police accident investigation unit was still investigating the crash.

