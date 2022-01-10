Buffalo man, 23, sentenced in connection with gang killing on Delaware Avenue

A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi in connection with the slaying of a gang member, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Mario K. Washington Jr., 23, received an indeterminate sentence of 27 1/3 to 32 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision in the shooting death of Shariff Jackson, 28, of Buffalo.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 1, 2020, Washington shot Jackson, who was sitting inside of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue, between Cleveland and Lancaster avenues, in Buffalo. Jackson died at the scene. It was one of three shootings in the city that day.

Law enforcement officials said the killing was the result of gang warfare between the Central Park Gang and the Fruit Belt Gang. Authorities said they believed members of the Fruit Belt Gang were involved in Jackson's murder. A criminal complaint against two Buffalo men arrested in July on felony gun charges suggested to authorities that Jackson's death was the result of turf battles between the the two gangs.