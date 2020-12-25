Buffalo loses leading figure with death of George K. Arthur, 87

"He never forgot where he came from. He was a real street-smart politician, who advocated for people in the neighborhoods and was a very astute Council member," said former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, recounting how Mr. Arthur guided and advised him when he was first elected to the Council in 1971. "He just was really a great student and teacher of Buffalo history and politics. He loved the city. He knew everything about every neighborhood and the historic nature of our great city."

He also successfully cultivated and won support from throughout the city and across demographics, and even had friendships across the political aisle – lessons learned, friends say, from Delmar Mitchell, the city's first Black Council president.

"George was a mentor to a lot of younger African Americans involved in the political world," said Warren Galloway, a longtime civic and community leader who knew Mr. Arthur since Galloway was a teenager. "People who had aspirations to run, especially for local offices, that was a door you always had to knock on, and he would give you great wisdom about how to campaign locally."