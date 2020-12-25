Buffalo loses leading figure with death of George K. Arthur, 87

June 29, 1933 - Dec. 25, 2020
Buffalo lost one of its most prominent political leaders and a major figure in the African-American community, as longtime former Common Council president and onetime mayoral candidate George K. Arthur died Friday morning after a long illness. He was 87.
Mr. Arthur was active in local politics for more than 55 years, and was a dominant force particularly in the city, where he fought for equality in housing and education. He was the lead plaintiff in the federal lawsuit that resulted in desegregation of Buffalo's schools.
The Buffalo native also worked to promote unity in the city, advocated for economic and community development, defended the interests of the Black community, and sought to help cultural institutions like the Nash House.
"The passing of George K. Arthur is a very sad day for the City of Buffalo," said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who first met the legendary politician as a college intern and then staffer in his office, and considered him an inspiration. "He is going to be remembered as one of the most significant and enduring government and political leaders in the history of the City of Buffalo."
Mr. Arthur served on the Common Council for 26 years – including a dozen as president before his retirement – and continued to work for Buffalo well into his 80s as a member of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, or control board. He knew the city charter backward and forward, friends and fellow leaders say, and he was a mentor to many aspiring young politicians throughout his career.
"He never forgot where he came from. He was a real street-smart politician, who advocated for people in the neighborhoods and was a very astute Council member," said former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, recounting how Mr. Arthur guided and advised him when he was first elected to the Council in 1971. "He just was really a great student and teacher of Buffalo history and politics. He loved the city. He knew everything about every neighborhood and the historic nature of our great city."
He also successfully cultivated and won support from throughout the city and across demographics, and even had friendships across the political aisle – lessons learned, friends say, from Delmar Mitchell, the city's first Black Council president.
"George was a mentor to a lot of younger African Americans involved in the political world," said Warren Galloway, a longtime civic and community leader who knew Mr. Arthur since Galloway was a teenager. "People who had aspirations to run, especially for local offices, that was a door you always had to knock on, and he would give you great wisdom about how to campaign locally."
Colleagues described him as friendly and personable, but also tough as nails, willing and eager to debate. "He fought hard for what he wanted," said Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who often called Mr. Arthur for advice since entering politics a decade ago. "But he was one of the kindest men that I know. He was a gentleman."
And he was a jazz enthusiast and a talented photographer, to boot – a skill he learned while serving in the Army just after the Korean War years, and honed over time.
Born in June 1933 to parents William and Jayne Arthur, the future politician attended School 32 and graduated from Seneca Vocational High School in 1951, with a major in photography. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served in its Signal Corps until 1955, and then took night classes at University of Buffalo's Millard Fillmore School, according to biographies of Mr. Arthur by the History Makers and the Uncrowned Community Builders Project.
He worked for nine months at Bethlehem Steel and then as a photo technician at PhotoTech Studios in Buffalo before entering the political sphere at the urging of a friend, Plummer Godsby, in a race for Democratic committeeman. In 1964, Mr. Arthur won election to the former Erie County Board of Supervisors as the Fifth Ward's representative. He served on that board until 1967, and then turned his attention to city politics after the county board was replaced with the Erie County Legislature.
He lost his first attempt at the Common Council in 1967, but came back three years later to take the Ellicott District seat, which he held from 1970 to 1978, when he became Councilman-at-Large. At the same time, he also worked as a narcotics counselor for the state Office of Drug Abuse from 1970 to 1976, and obtained a bachelor's degree in political science from Empire State College in 1977.
Perhaps most notably, he took on the inequalities he saw in the city's education system, with support from the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and the Citizens' Council for Human Relations. He was the lead plaintiff in a school desegregation lawsuit, Arthur v. Nyquist, that was filed against the city in 1972. The federal lawsuit was decided in 1976, with the court ruling in Mr. Arthur's favor.
"He was certainly passionate about education, passionate about the city and the people of the city. He never stopped working for the community, and being active in the community," Brown said. "He devoted his entire life to making the City of Buffalo a better place for all people. And he was a fighter for working men and women in this city."
In 1984, Mr. Arthur was elected as Common Council president, serving until his retirement in 1996. But he also ran for mayor in 1985 as only the third Black to try for the city's highest office, and just barely lost, as an unendorsed Democratic candidate against 16-year incumbent James D. Griffin.
After his retirement, he remained active in city politics. He was selected as chair of the Citizens' Advisory Commission on Reapportionment in 2002, chaired the Erie Council Charter Revision Commission and was named to the control board in 2007, later serving as its secretary. He was also a delegate to the Electoral College for former President Barack Obama in 2008.
"His impact on our city is immense," Brown said. "He had a deep knowledge of the operation of city government. He had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the city charter, and was well versed in the finances of the city."
Mr. Arthur also worked with various outside community and cultural organizations, including the NAACP, the Black Leadership Forum, the historic First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, the Michigan Street Preservation Corp., and especially the Nash House Museum, which he championed. He also helped spearhead an annual reunion of the Pine Grill Nightclub from the 1950s and 1960s. And he was a member of the St. John's Lodge No. 6.
"I remember him with a camera around his neck all the time, shooting pictures of the people, shooting pictures of the musicians and the crowd just having a great time, enjoying Buffalo and its people," Brown said, recalling "many summers" at the jazz festival.
He also received a host of awards, including the Red Jacket Award from the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society, the NAACP's Medgar Evers Award, and other honors from the YMCA, Urban League, Afro Police Association, Empire State College, UB and the Community Action Organization. He is also one of the figures honored by the Freedom Wall in Buffalo.