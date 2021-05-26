Buffalo loses devoted youth, anti-violence advocate Neal Dobbins

When Dobbins and Meadors went out to eat weekly, Dobbins regularly invited people who were hungry to sit down and eat with them, Meadors said. He also regularly pulled over his car when he saw people on the street having a dispute and got them to resolve their differences, she said.

Dobbins also was not shy about challenging people's belief systems.

"He said what needed to be said when it needed to be said when others wouldn't," she said.

He also had a skill of retaining information, like a "walking encyclopedia," Meadors said.

Last year, Dobbins took in a sick family member at his home in order to help provide care.

Dobbins was one of the founders of the Stop the Violence Coalition and was a member of the Buffalo Peacemakers, said Pastor James Giles, who knew Dobbins for two decades.

Dobbins was "full of zeal" and dedicated to anti-violence efforts, Giles said.

The MVP organization, founded in 2018, was about to celebrate the completion of its third year of work in the city when its founder fell ill.

Dobbins' death drew public statements from community leaders and elected officials.