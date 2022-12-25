Buffalo looking for snowmobilers to assist in emergency response

Volunteers with snowmobiles are being sought to help with emergency response to the blizzard in Buffalo.
Those able to help are asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's Northwest District station on Hertel Avenue at 716-851-4405 or 716-851-4413.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/public safety team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
