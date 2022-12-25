 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo looking for snowmobilers to assist in emergency response

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers with snowmobiles are being sought to help with emergency response to the blizzard in Buffalo.

Those able to help are asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's Northwest District station on Hertel Avenue at 716-851-4405 or 716-851-4413.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

