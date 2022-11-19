 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo libraries closed on Sunday

Katrina Young and her sister Deborah Howard were driving from Atlanta to New York City. A planned stop to visit a friend in Amherst put them in the middle of the snowstorm.

The downtown Buffalo Central Library and two city branches normally open on Sundays – North Park and Frank E. Merriweather Jr. – will be closed on Sunday due to the storm. 

Road trip leads to Buffalo snowstorm

