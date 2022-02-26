 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo leads in the snow derby this winter
0 comments
top story

Buffalo leads in the snow derby this winter

Support this work for $1 a month
A buffalo City Plow on William Street

A plow cleans up William Street in Buffalo amid blowing and drifting snow on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

 John Hickey

Tired of shoveling snow?

If you thought there has been a lot of it this winter, you're right. Buffalo is leading other large cities in the state and the nation in snowfall.

That's according to the Golden Snow Globe website that tracks the frozen precipitation to find the snowiest large city in the nation.

We're far from being on track to break our record of nearly 200 inches of snowfall in one season – that was in the winter of 1976-77. But we have had a lot to shovel this season.

With 82.4 inches of snow to hit the ground as of Friday, the city is 9 inches ahead of its nearest competitor in the snowfall sweepstakes for this season among U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

The second snowiest large city so far this winter is our Thruway rival Rochester, where 73.4 inches of snow has fallen.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Anchorage, Alaska, is in third place with 69.8 inches, 12.6 inches behind Buffalo. 

Rounding out the top five are Grand Rapids, Mich., at number four, with 64.3 inches of snowfall, and Boulder, Colo., at number five, with 63.7 inches of snow.

Two nearby cities, which are often in the running with Buffalo as the snowiest  Erie, Pa., and Syracuse  come in number six and seven, with 56.3 inches and 55 inches, respectively.

Syracuse is, so far, way behind its seasonal average of 101.8 inches at this point in the season, while Buffalo is already a few inches ahead of its seasonal average of 77 inches of snow.

But never fear, snow aficionados. There's a chance of 4 inches of more snow Sunday, as well as later in the week. Snow squalls with intense bursts of snow are possible Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

And we have a lot of days left in winter: The latest snowfall in Buffalo was measured on May 9, 2020, when 0.3 inches fell, and, technically, the season ends June 30.

Every tenth of an inch adds up!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash
Crime News

Cold Case Files: Buffalo couple's killers left behind $284,000 in cash

  • Updated

Police called Joseph Walton a flashy cocaine trafficker who spent thousands of dollars to fortify his Buffalo home with high-tech security. But in the end, none of those precautions could protect Walton and his wife, Barbara. Police said they were robbed and shot to death in their residence at 1598 Fillmore Ave. on the night of Dec. 11, 1988.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News