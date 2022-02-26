Buffalo leads in the snow derby this winter

Tired of shoveling snow?

If you thought there has been a lot of it this winter, you're right. Buffalo is leading other large cities in the state and the nation in snowfall.

That's according to the Golden Snow Globe website that tracks the frozen precipitation to find the snowiest large city in the nation.

We're far from being on track to break our record of nearly 200 inches of snowfall in one season – that was in the winter of 1976-77. But we have had a lot to shovel this season.

With 82.4 inches of snow to hit the ground as of Friday, the city is 9 inches ahead of its nearest competitor in the snowfall sweepstakes for this season among U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

The second snowiest large city so far this winter is our Thruway rival Rochester, where 73.4 inches of snow has fallen.

Anchorage, Alaska, is in third place with 69.8 inches, 12.6 inches behind Buffalo.

Rounding out the top five are Grand Rapids, Mich., at number four, with 64.3 inches of snowfall, and Boulder, Colo., at number five, with 63.7 inches of snow.