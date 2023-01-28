Buffalo leaders react to brutal police killing of Tyre Nichols

Before CNN on Friday night aired body camera footage of the five Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gathered between 30 and 40 people – government officials, police and clergy, among others – in the lobby outside his City Hall office to watch.

Casimiro D. Rodriguez, president and founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council, was invited by Brown to watch the video and then speak at a vigil for Nichols outside City Hall. He said watching the body-cam footage, which shows Nichols being pepper sprayed, beaten with a baton and punched repeatedly, was "very emotional."

"You could hear a pin drop," Rodriguez said of the group of Buffalo leaders. "There was a lot of emotion. I heard some weeping.

"It was very moving for us as leaders to see such a devastating video of police brutality while being shoulder-to-shoulder with the police of our city," he continued.

After that, Rodriguez, Brown, Buffalo police officers, and other community leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall to pray and call for healing and action. Some clergy members sang religious songs and those in attendance lit candles in remembrance of Nichols.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving the night of Jan. 7 before he was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black.

He died three days later.

Nichols' family described him as a gentle, kind and joyful man who was quirky and true to himself. He loved skateboarding, photography and sunsets. Nichols was a father to a 4-year-old son.

The five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping, among other charges. More officers are under investigation, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said, and the U.S. Attorney's Office has launched a civil rights investigation.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he believes the protests of the past – such as those that happened after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police – are one reason this incident was not "swept under the rug" and that legal action was taken against the officers.

"The first parts of justice have begun to roll," Pridgen said at the vigil.

But, that's not enough, Pridgen's Common Council colleague Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said in an interview with The Buffalo News. Changes need to be made.

"When will we be cared about enough to put something in place? I'm not saying all police are bad," Wyatt said. "We know that's not true. But we've got to address the bad police officers. Putting them in jail and those things, yeah, that might be the justice that we want, but we don't want to be in that position."

Wyatt said he believes federal and state governments need to overturn qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects state and local government officials, including police officers, from being sued for their actions in civil court.

Some states, such as Colorado, Connecticut and New Mexico, have either ended qualified immunity altogether or limited its application in court cases. State Democrats have introduced a bill to end qualified immunity in New York.

At a public safety event in Albany on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she doesn't support repealing qualified immunity because that could exacerbate an ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, Spectrum News reported.

"What do we have to do?" Wyatt questioned. "How many Black people have to die? How many individuals have to die at the arms of police before we do something? Those other arguments don't hold water to me because we are dying at an alarming rate. We're incarcerated at an alarming rate. There's something wrong with the system, but they don't seem to want to fix it."

Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark Blue during the vigil called on the city government to address how Buffalo can prevent police brutality.

"We know the injustice that has been done cannot be undone in our eyes," Blue said. "But something that we can do is make sure it does not happen again. In this city, in this state, in our country. We do need police reform, but we need good police reform."

Brown, in an interview with The Buffalo News, pointed to a number of actions the city has taken in recent years to improve its police force – including creating a police reform plan, increasing training for officers, mandating officers wear body cameras, implementing a city surveillance system and passing a duty-to-intervene law for police – but didn't mention any additional reforms the city is looking at in the wake of Nichols' death.

Brown called the Memphis officers' actions against Nichols "brutal" and "inhumane." He said the video was difficult to watch, which is why he wanted to bring community leaders together to view the footage so they could support one another.

To the city of Buffalo community that has already endured many tragedies in the past year, Brown's message was: "It is OK not to feel OK.

"It's OK to be angry, to be fearful, to feel confusion by what happened and it's OK to speak to someone," he continued. "Speak to family, friends. Speak to a mental health professional."