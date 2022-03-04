Buffalo leaders point to progress under Cash but say school district faces challenges

McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment' Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.

Ryan said Cash initially brought stability to the district when it was badly needed but over the past two years seemed to be "largely absent."

"He always seemed like he had one foot out the door," Ryan said.

Williams, previously the associate superintendent of student support services, will serve while a search is conducted for Cash's successor in the coming months. A graduate of Riverside High School and lifelong Buffalonian, she earned praise as someone who knows the district and the city well.

"I believe that the city has to be excited about the potential and the opportunity that Dr. Williams brings to the Buffalo public school system," said the Buffalo Urban League's Beauford, adding, "We're invested in her success, because we know that her success can also translate to success for the future of our children as well as this community at large."

Several civic and elected leaders expressed hope that Williams would receive serious consideration as Cash's replacement. But, if she isn't chosen, they said they want to see someone else with deep Buffalo ties fill the role.

"We have national-caliber people right here in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.