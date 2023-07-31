The Buffalo AKG Art Museum has commissioned a massive mural that will cover the east wall of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s 10-story Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments.

Canadian muralist Aaron Li-Hill, known for his large-scale murals, will handle the work at the residential building at 167 W. Humboldt Parkway.

It will reflect the diverse population who live at the public housing development.

The mural marks the first time the Buffalo AKG has partnered with a public housing authority to create a public artwork, which will be clearly visible to drivers on the Scajaquada Expressway.

It also will be the tallest to date for the museum.

The mural project is the product of a two-year-long process of engagement with the residents of LBJ Apartments.

Representatives from Canisius College and Sisters Hospital, as well as neighborhood residents, also contributed to the development of the mural, which included several workshops with museum staff members who attended five Tenant Council meetings. Residents also interacted with Li-Hill, who spent several days at the public housing development.

Museum Director Janne Sirén said it is his “sincere hope” the project marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Buffalo AKG, BMHA and residents of public housing throughout Buffalo.

“Since the project’s inception nearly two years ago, the residents of LBJ Apartments have welcomed us into their home and worked with us every step of the way,” Siren said. “It has been an honor to facilitate the creation of Aaron Li-Hill’s stunning artwork, which depicts the people in LBJ’s remarkable and close-knit community.”

The east wall underwent repairs earlier this year to prepare for the mural. Power-washing and buffing a basecoat of paint will set the stage for Li-Hill to start work on the mural this week. The project is expected to start Wednesday and be completed by Aug. 15. The design will be kept under wraps until its completion.

BMHA commissioners received a presentation on the mural July 20, at their monthly meeting.

“We are so grateful to the AKG for initiating this first-of-its-kind partnership with the housing authority,” BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown said. “The public art staff took the time to have multiple meetings with our residents and took care to allow the process to be resident-driven. We are honored to work with an artist like Mr. Li-Hill, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the AKG on projects to increase access and exposure to their resources by our residents.”

In other action, commissioners approved a nearly $998,000 contract with Peterson Heating and Cooling, of Buffalo, to replace furnace boilers at the Commodore Perry Towers, at 279 and 305 Perry St.

Commissioners also approved a contract to replace roofs on 11 residential buildings at Holling Homes in North Buffalo. Five Star Roofing Consultants and Services Inc. of Buffalo submitted the winning bid of $568,000.

The board also gave a boost to BMHA’s enhanced pest management efforts by increasing its contract with Ehrlich Pest Control by $248,831, to $500,000. The near doubling of the contract reflects the authority’s effort to eliminate and prevent bug and rodent issues in every residential unit and workspace.