Buffalo lawyer plans Food Equity Summit to lead in closing ‘grocery gap’

The May 14 mass shooting at the only supermarket serving Buffalo’s East Side claimed 10 lives and brought the issue of food inequity in the predominantly Black neighborhood to the forefront.

Now local attorney and activist Kevin Gaughan wants the city to lead a national conversation about how to close the "grocery gap" in East Buffalo and other minority urban communities.

Gaughan is organizing a Food Equity Summit to be held in Buffalo Oct. 16 to examine the problem and what Buffalo can do and is doing to solve it.

He has invited more than 40 local and national experts to join a National Food Equity Committee to share new business models “that will help residents of America’s inner cities gain equal access to healthy nutrition,” he said.

“This attack taking place in a supermarket gave rise to conversations about food justice and equity,” Gaughan said. “I had known it existed, but not the extent to which it exists in East Buffalo. I learned that it was prevalent long before the tragedy, that Black leaders have been striving for solutions and that they have made some great headway here in Buffalo.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Gaughan spent weeks after the shootings researching the issue of food justice and traveling to seek expert presenters for a summit, including Caroline Harries, associate director of the Food Trust and Molly Hartman, director of the Reinvestment Fund, both in Philadelphia, and Kenneth Kolb, chair of the sociology department at Furman University in South Carolina and author of “Retail Inequity: Reframing the Food Desert Debate.”

Among local leaders participating are Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op; Allison DeHonney of Buffalo Go Green; Buffalo Urban League President Thomas Beauford; and Henry Taylor, director of the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies.

Rita Hubbard-Robinson of Buffalo’s Community Health Equity Research Institute and David Thomas, president of Morehouse College, a historically black college in Atlanta, will co-chair the conference, Gaughan said.

Besides those who can offer insight and solutions, Gaughan has also invited the heads of America’s five largest supermarket chains, including Wegmans, and investment experts like John Thornton, former president of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America President Ted Janicki and developer Douglas Jemal, who has offered space in his Seneca One tower for the summit.

“I want to get people who understand the issue in the same room with people who have the resources to help,” Gaughan said. “I hope to follow up by putting out a comprehensive report to synthesize and share the work that our Black community leaders here are doing as a model for other cities.”

Gaughan said he hopes the summit will, "in some small way, honor the people who lost their lives this past spring simply because they were shopping for fresh food.”