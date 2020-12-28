Buffalo lawmakers ponder 'Right to Know Law' for encounters with police

Elmore presented Syracuse’s Right to Know Law to the Council’s Police Oversight Committee in November as an alternative to officers not wearing name tags.

The law is one of the police reforms implemented in Syracuse following Floyd’s death. Modeled on a 2018 New York City law, it requires officers to give a reason for certain encounters with citizens, like traffic stops, questioning victims or witnesses to crimes, or questioning during an investigation in which the person is not detained and is free to end the encounter.

The officer must provide a business card with his or her name and other identifying information for stops that don’t result in an arrest. The law also mandates that officers ask for and receive recorded consent before searching a person or property without a warrant. The officer must explain to the person that there will be no search if the person refuses. And the department is to compile and make publicly available demographic data on civilians who were stopped and searched.