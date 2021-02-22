Buffalo lawmakers eye bail bondsmen rules following bounty hunter case

The officers were at the scene of the late-night raid, orchestrated by two Pennsylvania bounty hunters who walked up the front porch steps at 31 Oakdale Place drawing a shotgun and AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to the lawsuit. The two bail bondsmen were looking for a fugitive, who was not at the two-family home owned by the fugitive’s brother.

"I would not want to see a bail bondsmen be able to go into a private home without having some type of due diligence because my fear is if someone told a bail bondsmen that someone they were looking for is in one your houses, in a citizen’s house, where they weren’t," Pridgen said.

“A police officer has to have a warrant, which means they have to go before a judge,” he continued. “They have to give some type of cause. At the end of the day … people shouldn’t just be able to go into individuals’ homes, and again for the record, we are not talking about one particular case. However, overall I think it should be a concern to everyone whether or not a bail bondsmen has the authority to enter a private residence that doesn’t belong to someone whom they are looking for or have credible evidence and who they are supposed to give that credible evidence to.”

The bail bonds business is regulated by the state Department of Licensing, said Assistant Corporation Counsel Carin Gordon.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.