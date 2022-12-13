Buffalo lawmakers asking questions about legal marijuana rollout

Buffalo Common Council members expressed concern Tuesday about businesses in the city “seemingly” selling or gifting marijuana.

They have questions regarding the rollout guidelines for the sale and distribution of cannabis products.

“There’s one example I have in my district that is seemingly selling cannabis, and I don’t know of any regulation on it," Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman said. "Are they selling quality products? Are they selling to minors? I need to know how this is going to play out.

“It’s here. It’s legal. Got it. Let’s see how this affects Buffalo and that it’s regulated properly.”

South Council Member Christopher Scanlon said a couple of shops in his district are either selling or gifting marijuana.

First cannabis retailers are approved, but none from WNY The first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses were granted by the state’s Cannabis Control Board to 37 applicants in New York, but none went to Western New York businesses or nonprofit organizations.

“You can go in and you can buy stickers, and then they give you marijuana as a thank you,” Scanlon said. “It’s unregulated, so I don’t know what they’re giving out. I don’t know how much money is going in and out of that building. First of all, they shouldn’t be selling it because they can’t yet as a dispensary, or if they're gifting it, God knows what you’re handing out. I don’t know what they’re selling in these stores or gifting in these stores. I want to make sure it’s safe.”

Buffalo lawmakers say they are looking for answers.

“We have been reaching out to different departments to try and get a handle on this thing,” Scanlon said. “We’re trying to get everyone on the same page. Whether it’s Office of Cannabis, DA’s office, police department, permits and inspections. Let’s all get on the same page here.”

The state legalized the consumption and recreational use of cannabis in March 2021. Western New York will get 11 recreational cannabis stores among the first 150 conditional licenses authorized by the state to service all of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. This is just the first round of licensing, and the state has not put a cap on the number of licenses it will grant.

An employee at Green Vision Wellness, located on Abbot Road in Scanlon's district, said its customers pay for stickers and receive marijuana as a gift as part of the transaction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal? The state Office of Cannabis Management insists marijuana "gifting" is, in fact, an illegal sale and the agency recently sent out cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.

Green Vision also has locations in Amherst and Depew, according to its website.

The state Office of Cannabis Management has said marijuana "gifting" is an illegal sale. The agency sent cease-and-desist letters early this year to businesses engaged in the practice. Earlier this year, the office ordered Green Vision Wellness to stop the unlicensed sale of cannabis.

The topic of gifting came up during a symposium hosted last year by the Office of Cannabis for elected officials, Scanlon said.

“According to them, gifting is illegal,” Scanlon said. “You talk to the legal community. They said, ‘What law are they basing that on, because we don’t see it?' ”

Safety is another issue that concerns Scanlon.

In October, thieves stole $2,600 worth of cannabis products after breaking into Green Wellness’ Amherst location, police reported. The stolen property included cartridges and gummy packets containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, and 3½-gram bags of cannabis flowers with the rating of A+ premium.

Burglars hit marijuana sticker shop in Amherst Police said about $2,600 in property was taken and the cost of the damage to the window is estimated at $500.

Scanlon worries about a similar robbery in his district.

Quality Canna on Clinton Street in the Lovejoy District is across the street from Houghton Academy. A worker at the store said the business sells CBD packs – not stickers – and pointed out CBD does not have the same percentage of THC content found in marijuana.

The Common Council on Tuesday called on the state Office of Cannabis, the Buffalo Police Department, the city’s Department of Permits and Inspections and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to send representatives to attend an upcoming meeting of the Council’s Community Development Committee. Council members also are asking the city’s Law Department to draft an ordinance with rules and regulation for the sales and distribution of cannabis in Buffalo, and they want the Office of Cannabis to bar any stores that opened prior to the licensing rollout from being retailers in the future.

"How does this play out on our commercial corridors within neighborhoods because it’s legal?" Bollman asked, adding, "We need to know how will this be regulated.”