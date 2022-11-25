Buffalo launches new effort to find developer for Broadway Barns

The City of Buffalo is again looking for someone to redevelop the Broadway Barns.

Earlier this week, the city issued a Request for Expressions of Interest to developers to acquire and redevelop the Broadway Barns, located at 195 Broadway and built in 1858 as an arsenal for two local regiments during the Civil War. It comes months after the city issued a Request for Proposals in late April.

City eyes public works campus as it mulls budget moves to improve snow-removal efforts City officials want to create a DPW campus somewhere in the city, and part of that vision includes redeveloping the Broadway Barns – where the department now stores all of its equipment and salt – so that it complements the adjacent African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Street.

City officials want to create a Department of Public Works campus in the city, and part of that vision incudes redeveloping the Broadway Barns – where the department now stores all of its equipment and salt – so that it complements the adjacent Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

“It’s critical that there’s coordination and understanding, appreciation of that massive cultural asset,” said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city’s Office of Strategic Planning.

In late April, the city simultaneously issued requests for proposals for the Broadway Barns, a new animal shelter and to redevelop the existing animal shelter on Oak Street, Mehaffy said.

New plan charts course for African American corridor The long-stalled Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor has a new blueprint for creating a local educational attraction and tourist destination.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An 18-page RFP for a new Department of Public Works site also went out around about the same time, Mehaffy said. The plan was to set up the projects concurrently.

“What we didn’t want is to do this consecutively. We didn’t want to find a DPW campus and then try to do something with the Broadway Barns because the overall development process with community engagement, to getting your financing in place, things of that nature, take a while. So, we don’t want to move our operations out of the Broadway Barns and then have a building that’s empty for a couple of years,” Mehaffy said.

“In an ideal world, we would start moving public works out of the Broadway Barns and begin the redevelopment of the Broadway Barns site. But we can’t do that if we issue one RFP for the Department of Public Works site, and then, once we have a site, then issue one for the Broadway Barns,” he said.

The city received bids for the animal shelters and a new site for the DPW campus, but it didn’t receive any for the Broadway Barns. The problem was not a lack of interest, said Mehaffy, who spoke to about four or five people with varying degrees of interest. The problem was the way the city structured its RFP for the Broadway Barns. It was asking too much of developers, and there were just too many questions for them to respond.

“It’s that we were kind of asking too much, given the complexity of the project,” he said. “It really asked too much of somebody who is interested ... because ... to put together these proposals, or even to put together qualifications, a lot of times, it takes a lot of time and a lot of money, and if you’ve got a lot of questions, then you don’t want to necessarily invest the time and the money. So, even though there was a lot of interest, the way that they read what we put out, they’re like, ‘I have too many questions to put in the time and the money for this. Do I want to spend hours and a fair chunk of change If I don’t understand how the city of Buffalo is planning on moving its Public Works operations?’ That’s a big question,” Mehaffy said. “ ‘And how confident am I that the city of Buffalo is going to be able to do that?’ Those types of things, again, before you spend a lot of money and invest a lot of time, you kind of want that. “

From 1880 to Today: the Broadway Arsenal It has been known for more than 70 years as the giant old building where the City of Buffalo keeps its snow removal equipment, but the history of what we now call the Broadway Barns goes back to the Civil War

The city changed its approach and now has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest, which is more limited in scope.

“So this reduces it to say, 'Look, if you have interest, give us three pages. That’s all we’re asking for. As a matter of fact, we don’t even want any more than that.' What we’re trying to do now is identify those parties with an interest, and then we will structure a more formal selection process once they come in the door,” he said.