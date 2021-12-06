Buffalo landlords, renters struggle as Covid rental aid payments slow and evictions loom

“I’ve had a couple tenants buy houses because they made so much money,” he said.

His first two payments out of ERAP arrived in late September, two months after the tenants had applied for aid, he said.

Pasquale said he’s not sure he’ll ever recoup all the rental arrears he’s owed, which is about $100,000. He hasn’t been able to contact one tenant who went to the hospital in 2019 and then again in 2020, and so there’s no way for Pasquale to apply for the rental aid on behalf of the tenant, who owes several thousand dollars, he said.

Pasquale estimates he spends $100,000 annually on repairs at his properties, and materials prices skyrocketed during the pandemic. He recently paid $20,000 for a roof replacement that would have cost $12,000 less than a year ago, he said.

Pasquale fell behind on utility bills. But he said he was fortunate compared with many of his landlord counterparts, because he doesn’t have mortgage payments on any of his properties. The latest eviction moratorium includes a provision that protects landlords from being foreclosed upon due to rental arrears, but Pasquale said landlords should have at least a year of foreclosure protection after the moratorium expires to help them recover.