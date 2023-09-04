Fair skies. Family. Friends. Fun.

Buffalo’s AFL-CIO Labor Day parade Monday was a befitting way to mark the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of union workers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, elected officials from various levels of government and more all walked in the parade up McKinley Parkway to Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo. Afterward, a cookout was held at the Peter J. Crotty Casino Shelter in the park.

It was a far cry from last year's parade, which was rained out.

For the Halls, watching the parade is a family affair every year. They have lived along the parade route for years, and every time they set up lawn chairs and invite family over to celebrate. About a dozen showed up Monday.

“The great grandkids came over for the parade,” Gerry Hall said. “It’s nice just to be out and enjoy the day.”

It was a first-time visit to Buffalo for spectators Brian Watts and Lisa Mackin, who traveled from Pennsylvania for the holiday weekend. They usually go to New York City for the Labor Day weekend, but this year they decided to visit Niagara Falls.

The hotel where they were staying gave them a pamphlet of things to do for the long weekend. One of the featured events was the parade. A bus brought them from the hotel to the parade site.

“It looks like it’s going to be a good time,” Watts said. “I’m positive it’s going to be good, and I wouldn’t mind coming back.”

Cindy Blackford, a union worker at Aurubis Buffalo on Military Road, walks the parade every year with her co-workers.

“It’s important that people understand that our strength is in numbers and that when we stick together with the union, things get done,” she said.

Sporting sunglasses with an American flag covering each lens, Aine Leahey is a bagpipe player with Erie County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums. Leahey has been performing in the parade annually with her fellow bagpipers for a few years, she said.

“We’re here to support the community,” she said.

Mike Shanahan enjoyed the view of the parade from the porch of his McKinley Parkway home. He usually has family marching in the parade, including his grandchildren with their church and two of his sons, who are Buffalo firefighters. But this year, his sons were not marching, and the grandchildren were at the Buffalo Zoo to see the four new lion cubs born there recently.

Still, that didn’t keep Shanahan from watching the procession, something he’s done, “ever since they’ve been doing them,” he said.

Maria Ziegewski, who is originally from Poland but has lived in Buffalo about 20 years, regularly comes out to watch the parade. Monday she set up lawn chairs and American flags near the beginning of the parade route and invited two friends.

“We just celebrate the day and people who work hard,” she said.

It was also the first time marching in the Labor Day parade for Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

“We have a large union workforce at Highmark,” he said. “We have a large union workforce in Western New York, so this is just a great way to come out, walk alongside our friends and neighbors and family and labor and celebrate all that they do for our community.”

Grand Marshall Jeffrey Richardson agreed.

Richardson is president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1342 and has worked in organized labor for the last 35 years, he said.

“I’m just part of a team,” he said. “I’m just humbled that they chose me to lead the parade today.”

The importance of Labor Day is to celebrate organized labor, he said.

“Seems like we’ve been forgotten, but organized labor is back on strong. We’re here to unite in solidarity. We’re all as one.”