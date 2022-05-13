Buffalo kicks off spring-cleaning projects

It is spring-cleaning time, and the City of Buffalo has a bucketful of seasonal initiatives to help.

Tire drop-off

Residents can dispose of used tires Saturday at the Broadway Garage, located at 197 Broadway, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A maximum of four tires per household can be dropped off. All tires must be off the rim.

“At our first tire event on April 9th, we collected eight tons of used tires, and we expect Saturday’s amount to be much higher,” said Susan Attridge, the city’s director of refuse and recycling.

Since 2019, the city has collected over 800 tons of used tires, which are shredded and used for filtration systems in landfills, Attridge added.

The final two tire drop-off days this year will take place July 9 and Sept. 10.

Bulk trash collection

Bulky waste or refuse too large to be accepted by the regular waste collection will be picked up in the Lovejoy District next week through Saturday, May 21.

Lovejoy residents must place their bulk trash items at the curb by Sunday, May 15.

Curbside bulk trash piles cannot be longer than 12 feet, wider than 3 feet and higher than 3 feet.

Residents are asked to follow all posted parking regulations to make sure trash collection equipment has access to the curbside piles.

Electronic trash, such as televisions and computers, as well as construction debris and tires, are banned from bulk trash. Electronic waste can be disposed of at the city’s Engineering Garage at 1120 Seneca St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior citizens and disabled residents may call 311 to make special arrangements for pickup.

The remaining 2022 spring bulk trash schedule for the following districts and weeks is:

• South - May 22

• Delaware - June 5

• North - June 12

• University - June 26

Operation Clean Sweep

The city’s fifth Clean Sweep of 2022 kicked off this week in the University District.

The program focuses on beautification and restoration, outreach and education, and codes and law enforcement in targeted neighborhoods.

Over a six-month period, teams work in communities in all nine Council districts on a rotating basis each week.

The initiative brings together city, state and federal partners – in conjunction with local health and human services providers and community groups – to help eliminate blight and crime, while providing social services.

“It is going to be a very impactful year of clean sweeps in the city of Buffalo,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “We have 34 clean sweeps planned. We have – so far during the entire course of this program – done 362 clean sweeps during my time as mayor of the city of Buffalo.”

Clean Sweep activities include boarding up abandoned structures, removing graffiti and debris, code enforcement, community policing, trimming trees, repairing signs and going door-to-door offering governmental, employment and health and human services information.

