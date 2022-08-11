Buffalo kicks off celebrations honoring WNY's Hispanic community

Let the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade celebrations begin.

“What started out as a small, energetic procession celebrating our culture with a few hundred participants has turned into a multiday cultural celebration honoring the accomplishments, contributions, music and foods of all Puerto Ricans and Hispanics throughout Buffalo, Erie County and the state of New York,” Charles F. Torres, president of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York, said Thursday.

Torres made the remarks during a flag raising ceremony in Niagara Square to honor achievements and contributions of the region's Hispanic community and to promote the 20th annual parade on Aug. 20, starting at noon in Niagara Square. Music, food, and activities and rides for kids will be at Niagara Square on Aug. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A moment of silence was held Thursday in memory of the victims of the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th. Sunday marks the three-month anniversary of the shooting.

Aaron Salter III, the son of fallen Tops security officer Aaron Salter Jr., raised the United States flag in memory of his father. The elder Salter, 55, was the guard working at the Tops when a white gunman killed 10 Black people. Salter fired his gun, and at least one of his shots hit the gunman, but he was not wounded because of the protective armor he was wearing.