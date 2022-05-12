Buffalo Jewish groups decry link of quarantine rule to Holocaust

Local Jewish organizations say it was wildly inappropriate for a Williamsville official to link a state health emergency rule to the Nazis' relocation, imprisonment and slaughter of Jews.

Leaders from the groups said Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman's description of the regulation at Monday's Village Board meeting minimized the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"These comparisons are extremely disrespectful and demeaning to those who survived the Holocaust, their family members and to the 11 million people who were murdered," the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo and the Buffalo Jewish Community Relations Council said in a joint statement.

Sherman on Thursday told The Buffalo News he clearly recognizes the horrors inflicted on Jews during World War II and he did not mean to suggest the state will order people to their deaths.

But he said he stands by his contention that the powers granted to the state health commissioner under this isolation and quarantine order are reminiscent of the Nazis' unlawful separation of families.

"I'm not saying that the health commissioner is going to send anybody to the gas chamber," said Sherman, a former Amherst town historian. "But it's the concept. It's the concept that a family's going to be broken up at a moment's notice and displaced."

Rogers, Sherman and Trustee Matt Carson voted to formally object to a state Health Department rule concerning who needs to isolate or quarantine, and for how long, if they have contracted or been exposed to a highly communicable disease such as Covid-19.

"These regulations have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic," department spokeswoman Erin Silk said in an email.

The rule states that any such order must be imposed "consistent with due process of law" and is subject to judicial review. This didn't satisfy Rogers, who compared the order to the quarantine camps opened under communist rule in China, or Carson, who compared it to the U.S. government's internment of Japanese Americans in camps during World War II.

Sherman quoted a passage describing what happened to Jewish residents of the Netherlands following the Nazi invasion in 1940.

"That, folks, is from the diary of Anne Frank," Sherman said, referring to the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp during the Holocaust.

He went on to say, in part, "Maybe this is extreme – but I can't imagine those poor people in the early 1940s who had their door broken down and their kids taken away from them."

Trustee Christine Hunt pushed back against the three board members' comments, saying the state put in place a reasonable, temporary order as part of its efforts to manage the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following the meeting, Sherman's remarks have drawn the most criticism after The News wrote about the board discussion.

"We must remember and respect our history and be mindful of harmful and inaccurate comparisons – rejecting them loudly and without pause," Jewish Family Services of Western New York said in its own statement that noted this area is home to nearly 50 survivors of the Holocaust.

Rogers on Thursday emphasized that she did not link the state rule to the Holocaust, but she did not say whether she rejects that comparison.

"My comparison was that of present day communist China," she said in an email. "What I said was alarmingly misrepresented and unfortunately now I, along with my family, have become targets of anger, hatred and hostility in the community."

Williamsville's community development director, Keaton DePriest, later issued a separate statement attempting to further clarify village officials' remarks on the resolution.

Sherman, for his part, said he was "surprised" at the pushback his remarks have generated.

He said he didn't intend to minimize the suffering inflicted on Jews in Europe during World War II. But he said his research into the state emergency order led him to conclude it grants New York the power to separate families.

"Those poor people in Europe 75, 80 years ago, they had no legal recourse, either. That's the comparison," Sherman said. "It's not the end result. Not the ultimate solution. It's just the concept that, through no fault of your own, you could be removed from your family."

Informed that the order includes a provision for judicial review, with the right to legal counsel to assist anyone challenging an order, Sherman said the adjudication process would move slowly.

"Meanwhile, you're locked up, literally, in some, I don't know, a hotel or gymnasium somewhere," he said. "And all that legal assistance would come after the fact, not when they're coming to your house and saying, 'You have to come with me.' "

