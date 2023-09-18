Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo has received the single largest contribution in the organization's history.

Benefactor Francis S. Lestingi, professor emeritus of physics and the history of science at SUNY Buffalo State University, bestowed a gift of $600,000 that will be used to pay off the building's mortgage, allowing the Italian Cultural Center to be debt-free, create an endowment, upgrade technology, boost staff capacity and establish a lecture series in his honor.

"I was happy to be able to do so, and more importantly, I wanted to do so," said Lestingi, also co-founder of Signs of Gold, which produces hand-crafted, gold-leafed wood signage.

Lindsey Lauren Visser, the center's executive director, said the organization was "honored and humbled by Dr. Lestingi's generosity."

The Italian Cultural Center has seen an increase in membership since 2021, the year it moved into a former branch library at Delaware and Hertel avenues in North Buffalo. The number of members jumped from 186 to just under 1,400, Visser said.

Italian and Sicilian language classes have grown at the center, and there is a waiting list for beginner Italian, she said. Along with cultural programming, the Italian Cultural Center has supported events in Asian, Indian and Hispanic communities, and held a fundraiser to support humanitarian needs for Ukrainians in their war with Russia.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2010 to preserve and promote Italian culture, heritage and language through educational opportunities and community engagement.