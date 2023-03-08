When it comes to Jason Arno, the City of Good Neighbors is living up to its nickname.

Buffalo and Western New York has taken the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno into its embrace in the week since he died in a four-alarm blaze, and that support is expected to continue as he is laid to rest.

His wake at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue is set to take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

Thousands of firefighters from around the nation and beyond, in addition to Arno's family and loved ones and his 700 colleagues in the Buffalo Fire Department, are expected to attend the services. That will leave no room for the public inside the cathedral.

But the city and firefighters union are asking people line the streets for the procession from the funeral home to the church before the funeral or from the church along Delaware Avenue to Forest Lawn.

"That's the best thing the public can do," said Vincent Ventresca, president of Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282.

On Wednesday, Buffalo police, who are helping coordinate the plans for the services, released details about what will happen Friday, where people can be a part of the day's events and where streets will be closed.

• On Thursday afternoon and into the evening, when large numbers of mourners are expected at the funeral home at 1132 Delaware Ave., Delaware will be closed to traffic from West Ferry to West Utica streets.

• On Friday, numerous closures around the funeral home, downtown and up to Forest Lawn are expected. Some will be rolling closures, meaning sections of roads will be closed for short amounts of time, such as when the procession is moving. Police encouraged anyone not participating in the service to stay away from that area of downtown Buffalo if possible.

• The eastbound Route 5 (inbound Skyway) from I-190 to Church Street will be closed to traffic from 9:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Friday, the state Department of Transportation announced.

• During the funeral, the service will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Franklin and West Eagle streets.

• The procession from the funeral home to the church is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. The route will travel down Delaware Avenue, across Allen Street and then south on Elmwood Avenue past the Engine 2 firehouse at Elmwood and Virginia Street before heading to the Cathedral at 50 Franklin St.

After the service, around noon, the procession will head north from the church to the cemetery at West Delavan Avenue.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said having the public stand along the routes, both to and from the funeral, would be a powerful tribute.

"Having been to more police funerals and fire funerals than I care to talk about, the one thing in these processions that you see is the amount of people that line the streets and pay their tribute and salute, hold flags," he said. "That is very supportive to the families and the fire department who is suffering through this loss."

In the meantime, fundraisers and tributes have sprung up around the region.

Arno's widow, Sarah-Elizabeth, said she has been awestruck by the outpouring of support Buffalo has shown her and her 3-year-old daughter.

"Buffalo is just being Buffalo. ... I don't have words to describe how amazing everyone has been," she said Wednesday.

Two GoFundMe campaigns, one started by Arno's brother and another by an Arno family friend, raised close to $400,000 for Arno's widow and their daughter, Olivia. The campaigns have been verified by GoFundMe to The Buffalo News.

The firefighters union also is collecting financial donations and gift cards for the family. The union Venmo account alone had collected more $70,000.

Oxford Pennant, which has a storefront a block away from the scene of the fatal fire, raised more than $25,000.

Hofbrauhaus, a beer hall at Michigan Avenue and Scott Street, is hosting firefighters Thursday night after the wake and is donating 15% of proceeds from the evening to the Arno family. Several bars around the city have also started "Fill the Boot" drives, asking patrons to donate cash into a firefighters boot.

At the Engine 2 firehouse in Allentown, neighbors have brought flowers, candles and little toy firetrucks.

Rep. Brian Higgins paid tribute to Arno's sacrifice on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday. In Albany, State Sen. Tim Kennedy introduced a resolution honoring Arno.

"It's unbelievable," Ventresca said of the support for Arno's family and his legacy. "The Western New York community is amazing. The people here are amazing. They always are. When there's a need, when they see a need, people step up in a huge way. Western New York – it's a great community. That's why it's an honor to serve the people of the community."