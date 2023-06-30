A contractor hired by the City of Buffalo is replacing a sidewalk under a Swan Street railroad bridge that was in such disrepair and full of debris that pedestrians had to walk in the street.
The Buffalo News published an investigative story June 19 about conditions at that railroad bridge underpass and others like it in neighborhoods on the city's East Side and in South Buffalo.
'Dirt and debris are everywhere': Hazardous sidewalks beneath bridges more prevalent in poorer Buffalo neighborhoods
In the poorer neighborhoods of East and South Buffalo, the conditions under railroad bridges seem worse when compared to the well-maintained underpass sidewalks in more prosperous neighborhoods.
The article noted that one stretch of crumbling sidewalk under the bridge was in such bad shape pedestrians were not allowed to use it. A steel-barred barricade displayed a sign stating, “SIDEWALKS CLOSED, NO TRESPASSING.”
Buffalo's public works commissioner said Friday that the repairs to the Swan Street bridge underpass, between Jefferson Avenue and Seymour Street, had been scheduled before The News story was published.
"That said, the article you wrote really helped to shed some light on the topic," Commissioner Nathan Marton said in an email to The News.
Workers from Roman Construction Development were cleaning debris and pouring concrete on Thursday and Friday for new sidewalks under the Swan Street railroad bridge and on the street approaching it.
Paul Greco, co-owner of Roman, which has a contract with the City of Buffalo to repair sidewalks, said the sidewalk replacement work at the Swan Street bridge should be completed by the second week of July.
Marton, who was appointed Buffalo’s commissioner of public works, parks and streets last year, has told The News he is being proactive in addressing conditions with the 50 railroad bridges in the city. The city is responsible for sidewalks, railings and streets under them, while CSX railroad is responsible for the bridges.
"For this underpass condition, we identified issues related to lighting, sidewalks and railings among others," Marton said of the underpass under the Swan Street railroad bridge. "We worked with National Grid earlier this spring to address the lighting – replaced a number of lights that were out and converted old lights to LEDs. And then this current work, with the sidewalks and railings, was planned to be executed with our current set of contracts across the city."
Andrew Johnson, a lifelong Seymour Street resident, told The News weeks ago that conditions beneath the Swan Street railroad bridge have been in poor shape for years, including the sidewalk that is closed to pedestrians.
“Is the bridge going to fall down? I don’t think so, but a lot of people don’t use the other sidewalk because there is all kinds of debris. They could trip or fall,” Johnson said. “It’s a mess, and that’s why they walk on the street.”
In addition to the closed sidewalk on one side of Swan Street under the bridge, The News' story noted there were piles of dirt on the sidewalk on the other side of the street that had turned into patches of mud, along with discarded trash. Water dripped down the side walls of the bridge onto the sidewalks and from the underside of the bridge’s rusty deck. At the end of the underpass closer to Jefferson Avenue, the approach to the sidewalk was partially blocked by overgrown tree limbs and shrubs, The News' story noted.
Contact Mike McAndrew at mmcandrew@buffnews.com