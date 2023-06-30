Andrew Johnson, a lifelong Seymour Street resident, told The News weeks ago that conditions beneath the Swan Street railroad bridge have been in poor shape for years, including the sidewalk that is closed to pedestrians.

“Is the bridge going to fall down? I don’t think so, but a lot of people don’t use the other sidewalk because there is all kinds of debris. They could trip or fall,” Johnson said. “It’s a mess, and that’s why they walk on the street.”