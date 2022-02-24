Buffalo honors local community members in Black History Month program

Several local African Americans were recognized Thursday for contributions they have made to the City of Buffalo.

The ceremony was held in Mayor Byron W. Brown's second-floor City Hall office.

"Some might be more well-known than others, but all of the honorees have been selected because of the unique impact that they have had on our community," Brown said.

The awards and recipients were:

Youth: Donald Pettiway III, scholar athlete and sophomore at City Honors School with a 95 grade point average. Last year, he started "Tre the Lawn Barber" lawn service.

Youth: Rev. Tommy McClam, senior director of Say Yes Buffalo’s Boys and Men of Color Initiative, a program to accelerate positive outcomes from cradle to career.