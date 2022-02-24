 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo honors local community members in Black History Month program
Donald "Tre" Pettiway III, center, receives the Youth Award from Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown during Thursday's Black History Month 2022 ceremony in City Hall.

 Deidre Williams

Several local African Americans were recognized Thursday for contributions they have made to the City of Buffalo.

The ceremony was held in Mayor Byron W. Brown's second-floor City Hall office.

"Some might be more well-known than others, but all of the honorees have been selected because of the unique impact that they have had on our community," Brown said.

The awards and recipients were:

Youth: Donald Pettiway III, scholar athlete and sophomore at City Honors School with a 95 grade point average. Last year, he started "Tre the Lawn Barber" lawn service.

Youth: Rev. Tommy McClam, senior director of Say Yes Buffalo’s Boys and Men of Color Initiative, a program to accelerate positive outcomes from cradle to career.

Arts/Media: Thembi Duncan, director of Arts Engagement and Education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. She helped create Body Language Competency Training for Buffalo Police recruits.

Community Service: Rev. Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and Community Action Coalition, which provides services like mediation, crisis intervention and life-skills coaching to individuals aged 13 to 21.

Education: Cassandra Wright, associate superintendent of School Leadership for Buffalo Public Schools. She assists schools in developing school and district improvement plans.

Faith-based: Pastor Timothy Brown, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of WNY. He hosts the nationally syndicated shows "Ask the Pastor" and "The Pastor’s Corner."

Military/Law Enforcement: Chief City Court Judge Craig Hannah, presiding judge of the first opioid intervention court in the United States, established in Buffalo in 2017.

Business: Samuel P. Davis, of-counsel with Dolce Panepinto law firm, who draws on his personal experience of inspiration and encouragement from mentors to improve the lives of young people he represents.

