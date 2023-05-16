For more than three decades, an expansive model train layout offering a miniature, circa-1900 world of handmade buildings, historic sites, amusements and other Western New York touchstones has taken residence at the Buffalo History Museum.

But that's about to change: The railroad will take its final excursion on June 3, before going on an extended hiatus and, the museum expects, relocating to another part of the museum.

"People come into this room fascinated by the trains, especially older men and younger kids," said Anthony Greco, director of exhibits and interpretive planning. "They love it. 'Oh my god, we used to have one of these in my basement.'"

The HO-scale layout evokes a time when rail was the dominant form of shipping and travel in Buffalo by the mid-1800s, surpassing the Erie Canal. The train attraction was built in 1990 by the Rail Barons, all-volunteer train enthusiasts who have continued to service it weekly.

The four trains, which operate on nearly 300 feet of track, will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the next three Saturdays – May 20, May 27 and June 3 – before being dismantled and put into storage.

"This isn't a permanent thing that's going away," Greco said. "We count on it being back."

A step into the room in the museum's lower level enters a bygone time, with much to marvel over. The miniature models include:

• A replica of the historic Orchard Park train station, built in 1911 and still located in the village on South Lincoln Street. The station was modeled after a depot built in Auburndale, Mass., by H.H. Richardson, one of the lead architects of what is now known as the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

• A hand-made wooden Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railway coal trestle stands ready to off-load anthracite coal hauled from outside Scranton, Penn into a lake boat.

• There's the Ansley Wilcox House, the National Historic site and museum at 641 Delaware Ave. where Vice President Theodore Roosevelt took the oath of office in September 1901, eight days after President William McKinley was shot and ultimately killed.

• An ice house sits by the tracks, used by railroads in the early 1900s to refrigerate perishable foods. Off to the side of a miniature carousel, representing the Allan Herschell Company in North Tonawanda that produced them, is the grim reaper, showing the Rail Barons weren't beyond a little humor.

Dotting the scenery are two-family houses, including one ordered from a Sears Catalog available between 1908 and 1940.

The train display includes more than 100 buildings, along with 430 trees and 400 people and animals, shown in over 100 different paint colors.

Just as prominent are the small details – a horse-driven cart, a tractor, a black cat that sits on a fence.

The Train Gallery location will become temporary office space with the movement of staff from the nearby Julia Boyer Reinstein Center. The museum is exploring the possibility of turning that space into another museum attraction.

Greco said there are changes to the train layout they want to make when it's presented in the future.

The layout will be lowered to be complaint with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and make it easier for all children to see, he said. More historical context about the era will also be presented in the future.

The next challenge, however, is to dismantle the model train layout, Greco said, noting it was built on plywood sheets with plaster on top.

The buildings will be removed before the model train layout goes into storage, and professionals will eventually be brought in to help when it is reassembled, he said.