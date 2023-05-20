The late Joan Bozer, a lawmaker and civic advocate whose dream of a solar-powered carousel became a reality at Canalside in 2021, was honored Friday with the dedication of the menagerie's giraffe in her name.

Bozer, who died on May 4 at age 94, promoted the idea of what became the Buffalo Heritage Carousel with an unwavering faith and enthusiasm for nearly 20 years, said Carima El-Behairy, the carousel's executive director.

"Dedicating the giraffe in Joan's name ensures she will be part of the carousel today, tomorrow and well into the future," El-Behairy said. "Without Joan's dedication, the carousel that will continue to bring joy to countless families in the years to come for only $1 would still only be a dream."

More than 50 people were on hand for the dedication. State Sen. Sean Ryan presented a proclamation to Bozer's family and friends, and the giraffe nameplate bearing Bozer's name was provided by the Baird Foundation, which adopted the wooden animal on Bozer's behalf.