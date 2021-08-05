Buffalo Heritage Carousel marks 50,000th ride

It took barely over two months for Buffalo Heritage Carousel to reach its 50,000th ride.
The milestone took place on Aug. 1, with a new one-day record of 1,316 rides set the day before.
The pace for rides during July was even better than June, when 20,000 rides occurred during the first four weeks after the carousel opened May 28.
The carousel averages close to 800 riders on weekdays and over 1,000 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, said Carima El-Behairy, director of operations and development for Buffalo Heritage Carousel.
"We are looking forward to breaking 80,000 before the season closes," she said.
The current hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week will be scaled back after Labor Day to noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Weekdays will be used for school field trips and after-school programming, El-Behairy said.
Riders and adult parents or guardians are required to wear a mask, since many children aren't eligible for the vaccine.
Before and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel
Inside out
Eagle
Knightly sheen
Flag
Looking up
Night and day
Canine companion
Primed
Patch
Transformation
Buckles
Sparkle and shine
Buffalo Sal
Spot
Lustre noir
Pieced together
Red ribbon
Giraffe
Lucky
Spirited revival
Rose
Checkers
Bright
Shades of Gray
Clean new look
Silver
Made whole
Black and blue
Saddled up
Oh deer
Details
Animated
Watch now: Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life
