Buffalo Heritage Carousel marks 50,000th ride
Buffalo Heritage Carousel marks 50,000th ride

Picking a horse

Adam Miller-Stubbendick and his son Julian, 5 1/2, peruse the newly restored animals as they wait in line for the first public ride on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside, Friday, May 28, 2021.

 Derek Gee

It took barely over two months for Buffalo Heritage Carousel to reach its 50,000th ride.

The milestone took place on Aug. 1, with a new one-day record of 1,316 rides set the day before.

The pace for rides during July was even better than June, when 20,000 rides occurred during the first four weeks after the carousel opened May 28.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life during testing ahead of its public debut at Canalside on Friday. First built in 1924 in North Tonawanda, the carousel spent decades entertaining children outside Boston before becoming shuttered and stored in the 1950s. It was carefully restored by volunteer artisans and craftsmen in a North Tonawanda workshop over the course of four years and will begin entertaining another generation of children this weekend.

The carousel averages close to 800 riders on weekdays and over 1,000 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, said Carima El-Behairy, director of operations and development for Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

"We are looking forward to breaking 80,000 before the season closes," she said. 

The current hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week will be scaled back after Labor Day to noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Weekdays will be used for school field trips and after-school programming, El-Behairy said.

Riders and adult parents or guardians are required to wear a mask, since many children aren't eligible for the vaccine.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

