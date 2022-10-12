Buffalo has food solutions; they just need investment

A Buffalo food processing plant that would package locally grown food to increase healthy options in underserved communities.

A project to turn a derelict building on Delavan Avenue into an indoor food-growing facility, farmer’s market and community health space.

Food justice in the spotlight: 'Equal access to fresh food is a civil right and a human right.' “I’m designing this effort to move beyond words and to create a platform for long-term investment in East Buffalo projects that will improve food access, and we are prepared to meet that goal,” organizer Kevin Gaughan said.

An initiative to add seven city properties to an urban farm project to greatly expand its capacity for growing fresh, nutritious food in the food-challenged Bailey Green area.

These are all programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed, and investing in them is one action that can make a huge difference for the future of Buffalo’s Black community.

But it will take a lot of money – upwards of $20 million, by one estimate.

Those were the conclusions reached at the American Food Equity Conference held Wednesday at the Seneca One tower, where about 40 food, financial and philanthropic experts from Buffalo and across the country discussed the city’s grocery gap and potential solutions to close it.

The conference, organized by Buffalo attorney Kevin Gaughan and sponsored by several corporate and community organizations, was a response to the food crisis that followed the May 14 mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at the Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side.

The white supremacist shooter targeted the store because the neighborhood it serves is 78% Black. The accused shooter said his goal was “to kill Black people,” but he also removed a main source of fresh food from a wide area during the two months the store was closed.

Co-chair Rita Hubbard-Robinson said that 80% of Buffalo’s Black population lives in 14 neighborhoods east of Main Street – “why we say ‘East Side,’ ” she said.

Five East Buffalo ZIP codes, including 14208, where the hate crime was committed, saw a 30% higher mortality rate during the pandemic due to nutrition-related health problems, Hubbard-Robinson added.

The impact of 'food apartheid'

The panelists from near and far shared reams of statistics showing how discriminatory lending practices known as redlining and other forms of racial discrimination set up Black communities for a precarious future. In Buffalo and elsewhere, the food deserts that resulted had adverse effects on health, crime, education and mental illness caused by what many term “food apartheid.”

But the real nuts and bolts of the conference came at the end, when projects by three local food “warriors” were set forth in what became an almost Shark-Tank-like ask for the financial support they need to succeed.

Allison DeHonney, CEO of Urban Fruits and Veggies, Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op and Hubbard-Robinson, the founder of Project Rainfall, an urban aquaponics farm and farm market will have their projects “lifted up” for support by the conference, Hubbard-Robinson said.

National participants received a morning tour of Buffalo’s East Side that included visits to those projects to give potential investors, advisors and supporters a look at what three Black entrepreneurs have already done to address the problem and how the wider community can help them achieve their vision.

Local solutions

DeHonney said she raised $3 million and needs $4 million more to fully fund her Urban Fruits and Veggies operation to expand to offer more indoor growing technology, an indoor market and community space for other efforts such as a childhood obesity program.

DeHonney and Wright also described their business plan for the state’s first food processing plant owned by people of color. The enterprise would process their locally-grown produce to provide products like baby carrots for daycare centers and blanched vegetables for senior programs in Western New York. Their plan calls for $5 million in funding to renovate a building and equip it for food processing.

Hubbard-Robinson's Project Rainfall on Delavan Avenue has gutted a vacant industrial building and needs assistance to renovate the building, which is owned by the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. She said she hoped the state would provide $6 million to finish the building, and she needs another $3.2 million for equipment and other services.

Wright’s African Heritage Food Co-op is in better financial shape. He is receiving more than $3.2 million in state and federal grants to develop his market at 238 Carlton St. He said he is seeking investment to be able to pay his employees a living wage and provide health benefits. But, he said, his “ask” was that investors consider supporting DeHonney’s and Hubbard-Robinson’s projects, which are further behind in coming to fruition.

The three collaborators described their projects as “a three-legged stool” that will work together to support each other while serving three separate communities on the East Side, all of them lacking in nearby sources for fresh food.

At the end of the day, John Koelmel of Catapult Consulting said his rough calculations put the total needed to make these projects happen at about $20 million, which he called “not exactly chump change, but anything but insurmountable.”

He asked those holding financial strings and access to political power in the room to leave with a promise to ask how they can help.

“How do we deliver the funding and financing to develop these programs and begin to make real progress,” he asked, “and otherwise move beyond that treading water stage that we seem to be perpetually in and enable Allison, Alex and Rita and so many others to be able to swim much more opportunistically upstream?”

Ted Janecki, president of Bank of America Buffalo, pledged to host a follow-up meeting to devise funding and financing solutions, including looking at tax credits and other programs to tailor assistance to the projects, which he said will be in a position to further invest in their communities once they succeed.

Lewis Clarke of the State Department of Health said Buffalo’s effort to make success stories happen will have the power to attract more state interest and change policy in the future.

“I will bring back to the Department of Health that Buffalo has solutions that can be successful there and elsewhere,” he said.

More information including video and PowerPoint slides on the conference can be found at americanfoodequity.org.