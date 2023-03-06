From her house on Paderewski Drive in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, community organizer Donna Latham-Edwards can see fields of vacant land in all directions.

She remembers when houses filled those lots. Now it's rats, year-old grass clippings and hillocks of dumped garbage.

“This is a city, not a rural area,” she said. “When you think of a city, you think of stores and houses next to each other. You don’t see one house here, and then you’re walking a whole block to the next house, and in between there’s just open spaces.”

Latham-Edwards is now part of a coalition, called the Vacant Land Task Force, urging the city to let residents help. After two years of research, the group held a video conferencing meeting last Tuesday and released a slate of policy recommendations drafted with the support of Grassroots Gardens, the Partnership for the Public Good and organizations representing the Broadway-Fillmore, Fruit Belt, Kensington-Bailey and University Heights neighborhoods.

First, the coalition wants the city to develop a new comprehensive plan for its vacant land, in partnership with residents.

Second, the city should transfer some lots free of charge to nearby homeowners and nonprofit organizations.

Third, city planners should prioritize the needs of indigenous residents and residents of color – particularly on the East Side, where entire city blocks have collapsed in the face of redlining, neglect and demolition.

The lots are both a nuisance and an underutilized asset, attendees said, and the city must find ways to transfer the empty properties to owners who can put them to use.

“The task force did its homework – they talked to planners from other cities and everything,” said Timothy Chen, the executive director of Grassroots Gardens, which manages more than 80 community gardens in Buffalo. “We haven’t gotten that kind of response from our own City Hall.”

Vacant properties plague most postindustrial cities, though other communities have approached the issue in different ways. In Milwaukee, nonprofit organizations can buy city-owned land at a discounted price if the lot doesn’t sell in 60 days. In Philadelphia, a program called LandCare “cleaned and greened” 12,000 vacant lots, converting them to parks and community spaces.

In Buffalo, the city has upgraded hundreds of vacant lots to green space, though it sells most parcels at median prices of "several thousand" dollars, said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning. Potential buyers can inquire with the Division of Real Estate for information on specific parcels.

Some residents and community groups struggle to purchase them, however. They report unexplained rejections or waiting months without any response from the Division of Real Estate. Rising land prices have also pushed city-owned lots out of reach for many in Buffalo’s poorest, most impacted areas.

“The concern we’ve been hearing from a lot of folks is that these lots are being sold and moved to different owners,” said Sarah Wooton, director of community research at the left-leaning think tank Partnership for the Public Good. “It can feel like people are losing their neighborhood out from under them and they don’t have that decision-making power.”

The task force’s recommendations attempt to empower residents and reduce vacant lots, particularly in hard-hit neighborhoods like Broadway-Fillmore, Genesee-Moselle and Masten Park. In a 12-page brief released Tuesday, the group calls on the Office of Strategic Planning to staff up its Division of Real Estate and initiate a neighborhood-led planning process that reserves at least 30% of all lots for “equitable, sustainable” projects, such as affordable housing, community-owned solar and public art.

The task force also recommends the city start offering some lots free of charge to residents who live within half a mile of a vacant lot, and to nonprofits with vetted plans for the space – Grassroots Gardens among them. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Grassroots applied to purchase lots at 104 and 108 Farmer St. and 269 Dearborn St. in Black Rock. The city rejected all three applications without explanation, Chen said. Grassroots Gardens still leases almost all of its lots.

The recommendations are based in part on the research of Jason Knight, a professor of urban planning at Buffalo State University who was not a part of the task force. Cities can use vacant lots as tools for rebuilding neighborhoods with the services and spaces they need, he said, but Buffalo largely holds onto lots until it can sell them at market prices.

“You don't need to sell [vacant lots] for market value to plug your financial holes when they can solve a social need – a housing need or a food access need,” Knight said. “Get some sort of plan for how you want lots to be reused in different geographies, and then figure out a way to distribute those lots to the private and public sectors.”

Mehaffy said his department already does extensive community engagement work, and that it plans to further collaborate with residents about the future of city-owned lots on their blocks. In 2022, the planning office circulated surveys and convened a dozen town halls to better understand residents’ hopes and needs. Task force organizers called the project cursory, however, and suggested the Office of Strategic Planning host multiple meetings in each neighborhood, with amenities like food and child care, to boost participation rates.

The city’s four-year strategic plan, announced in November, also prioritizes the reuse of city-owned lots for affordable housing and green spaces. A 62-unit affordable housing development is planned on vacant lots along Playter Street in Broadway-Fillmore, for instance, as part of a $10-million state initiative. The Office of Strategic Planning also partnered with Canisius College, the Hamlin Park Taxpayers' Association and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, a Massachusetts-based think tank, to develop a new, targeted planning strategy that will address vacant lots and other Hamlin Park priorities.

Free transfers also come with a degree of risk. Under the retired Homesteading Program, for instance – which let residents purchase vacant homes for a dollar – some buyers ran out of funds before they could complete renovations. The Office of Strategic Planning has not found that lot price deters would-be buyers, Mehaffy said. Residents who live next door to a vacant lot can still purchase that land for a dollar under the city's side-lot initiative.

“We've stepped up our strategies for disposition to be very conscious and aware … about what [community] expectations are and what they want to see,” he said. “There are cases where we have gone back to exactly what the community group is recommending before we actually market the lot on our website.”

The two sides may yet converge. The city's Division of Real Estate has been understaffed, Mehaffy acknowledged, but is hiring now. A new map on the city website also makes it easier to view the city’s inventory of 7,700 vacant lots, some of which it is reclassifying as parks.

The new director of real estate, Howard Grynspan, also attended Tuesday's meeting.

“We're hopeful, and I’m going to keep saying that,” said Chen, the Grassroots Gardens director. “Our goal is really to take the burden off the city – we have neighbors who want to take care of these spaces. It reduces the burden on the city, and it benefits the community.”