Buffalo grapples with up to 4 feet of accumulation; South Buffalo hauls snow, remains in travel ban

Geoff Brown woke up before 6 a.m. Saturday, ready to go to work at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Forest Avenue. As an essential employee who had coworkers stuck in buried suburbs like Hamburg, it was crucial he make it to work. As many in Buffalo experienced during a winter storm that dumped several feet of snow and made many roads impassable, it was not so easy.

"There were cars stuck at the end of my street, so I had to break out the bike," said Brown, who thought that even with four-wheel drive, he likely would not make it to a main road. He admitted that choosing to ride his bicycle to work, with more than a foot of snow covering the ground and winds whistling at about 20 mph, was plan B.

Geoff Brown woke up around 6 for his shift at the Buffalo Psych Center. He has all-wheel drive, but didn’t think he’d make it down his side street. Plan B was always his bicycle, which has a flat tire - that actually played to his advantage in the snow, he said. pic.twitter.com/48y8tG4dz8 — Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) November 19, 2022

"I sprayed it down with WD-40," Brown said, pointed to a beleaguered white bicycle during a short stop on Richmond Avenue by Rhode Island Street on his way back downtown. "It's a junker we found. The tire is flat, which is kind of working in my favor because there's more traction."

Much of Buffalo woke to 1 to 2 feet of snow Saturday morning, officials said, and a brief respite from severe weather allowed cleanup crews to maneuver before the storm's next wave was expected Saturday night.

Dave Alessi, general manager at La Nova, said his shorthanded team of about 10 was preparing orders for hospitals like Buffalo General, Children’s and Roswell. They’d usually have 20+ staff, he said, and they’re down to two delivery drivers since Uber Eats-esque services are off. pic.twitter.com/RL4GgK3aL2 — Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) November 19, 2022

A travel ban from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and suspended Niagara Frontier Transportation bus service saw streets eerily quiet in the West Side and Elmwood Village, with officials urging motorists to stay home to avoid interfering with snow removal and emergency services.

South Buffalo and Kaisertown, parts of which were hit with about 4 feet of snow on Friday, remained in a travel ban early Saturday evening and received the most attention from city cleanup crews, who were joined by state and county workers, and even some from the City of Rochester.

Three warming centers were established at the Tosh Collins, Machnica and Lincoln Field House community centers to provide warmth, water, snacks and electrical outlets, while Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said 150 members of the National Guard arrived Saturday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I've never seen anything like this in 85 years," said Marge Ryan, who lives on Coolidge Road between Abbott Road and McKinley Parkway, about the storm.

Ryan was impressed at how quickly the city removed snow from her road, especially given that dump trucks and high lifts were deployed instead of plows. Mayor Byron W. Brown and South District Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon said the city had to pivot from plows due to the rate of accumulation and the area's density.

"Plows couldn't push the snow out of the way because there was nowhere to put it," Scanlon said while helping shovel out a resident. The process was more clearing than clean-up, he said.

What to expect in next 48 hours: Storm moves south through Buffalo, Southtowns overnight, likely with thundersnow A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

Instead, high-lifts scooped up piles of snow and dropped it into dump trucks, which then carried the snow to predesignated dump sites. The transition to a more time-consuming process meant South Buffalo's side streets were mostly untreated until the main and secondary roads were cleared about midafternoon Saturday.

Scanlon used Seneca Street as an example, noting that side streets off the main thoroughfare in West Seneca were two to three times wider than those off Seneca in Buffalo. "That makes snow removal that much more difficult," he said. "I plead with people to be patient and stay off the roads."

The mayor said nearly 80 vehicles were working in South Buffalo Saturday around 2 p.m., with another 50 elsewhere in the city. He was complimentary of the majority of Buffalonians who stayed inside, allowing crews to operate mostly unimpeded.

77 inches in Orchard Park likely sets record for snowfall Liz Jurkowski of the National Weather Service said the existing record for a two-day total of snow in Erie County is 51 inches measured 19 miles west of West Seneca during the snowstorm Nov. 17-19, 2014.

Brown said that the city's new GPS system that tracks the location and activity of plows had malfunctioned Saturday morning, but had been troubleshooted by Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton and a vendor. Given the outside help from state, county and private contractors, the system was not an accurate assessment for what had or had not been plowed because the system tracked only city plows.

Ryan said her neighborhood's character was a boon in facing the storm. "That's the thing about South Buffalo, everybody helps everybody," she said.