Interest in genealogical research has increased with new technological innovations, including online databases, but members of the Buffalo Genealogical Society of the African Diaspora long ago discovered the value of African American funeral programs – in all their low-tech glory – as rich sources of biographical information for those working on their family trees.

The society recently teamed with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, University at Buffalo and Western New York Library Resources Council to digitize a community resource that it created called the Funeral Collection project.

This digitized collection includes more than 3,600 funeral programs donated to the society from families, churches and funeral homes across the U.S.

All project subjects have a Buffalo connection. Some – including Daniel R. Acker Sr., a former president of the Buffalo Branch NAACP who worked on the Manhattan Project, and musician Al Tinney – were well known regionally. Most came from more common walks of life.

The earliest program is from is from an person born in 1848.

“This has been a true labor of love that started probably about 1998,” Sonia Walker, society president, said this week during an announcement of the digitization program at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library.

Walker recalled that, often, African Americans engaged in genealogical research were stymied by the limited resources available to them, as their ancestors had been excluded from obituaries, wedding announcements and other stories carried in local newspapers.

“We want you to understand that these programs are so very special to our community,” she told those assembled at the library. “They include, oftentimes, a biography of the person who is being eulogized, their family history, their accomplishments, their descendants, and it is a rich source that we use when we are researching our history.

“So this was a way of making sure that our history was shared in our community for ourselves.”

Walker, a longtime educator, recalled that the society was started after she met a local man, Robert M. Davis Jr., online through AfriGeneas, an African American-oriented genealogy group. They were soon joined by others, including Karen Amos and Sharon Holley, the latter a former librarian who, with her husband, Kenneth, operated Harambee Books on the East Side for more than two decades.

Walker said the group began meeting every other Saturday at the Kensington branch library until it stopped Saturday hours. The group then moved its meetings to the Merriweather library at 1324 Jefferson Ave., where the physical collection of funeral programs is housed in the William A. Miles Center for African and African American Studies.

“We come together through the library on every second Saturday of the month, and we bring ourselves and our ideas, and we help each other to research,” Walker said. “And then, periodically, we’ll sit down and go through these programs. And we have different groups who are alphabetizing, some who are sleeving, some who are who are checking for duplicates. And then, eventually, we get to the portion of the indexing.”

Dr. Monroe Fordham and Sharon Savannah indexed the first three volumes.

“We’re now working on our indexing and collation of Volume 4,” Walker said.

Heidi Ziemer, of the Western New York Library Resources Council, said she had long been aware of the Funeral Programs Collection and thought it should be digitized. When there was the possibility of funding it, Ziemer said she reached out to a digitization expert at UB.

Other funeral program collections exist around the country, Ziemer said, but the one in Buffalo is probably the largest, with the exception of the collection in Atlanta. That could change with the addition of a fourth volume soon to be digitized, she said.

Digitizing takes more than organizing the programs and creating the index.

“You still have to prepare them for scanning,” Ziemer said. “You have to create the meta-data, the back-end language, so that the outside viewer can understand and read this and find information that they’re looking for.

UB was helpful, she said, underlining that local funding, teamed with state support, “is really important for our library, so we can continue to do projects like this and make things as accessible and discoverable to as many people as possible.”