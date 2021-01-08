Buffalo gears up for playoffs and hopes Saturday's Bills game is just the start

With much of metro Buffalo operating under a state-imposed "orange zone" that, among other restrictions, bans indoor dining, Allentown Pizza and most restaurants in Erie County will be doing takeout business only to feed fans during Saturday's game.

And bars located in the orange zone can't have patrons inside, either. That's why a group of bar and restaurant owners on West Chippewa Street got permission from the city to close off a section of the street for an outdoor viewing party.

But the ban on indoor dining doesn't apply to bars and restaurants outside the orange zone, including those in rural parts of Erie County and all of Niagara County and other outlying counties. So expect big – but socially distanced – crowds at venues such as New York Beer Project in Lockport.

Poloncarz and Dr. Gale Burstein, the county's health commissioner, say they want people to have fun, but to remain safe while watching the game.

+2 Mass Covid testing begins for Bills' playoff game: 'It was quick. It was easy.' Each of the nearly 6,800 people attending Saturday's game against the Colts will have to show proof of a negative test to enter the stadium.

"Hopefully the Bills will continue doing well and we’ll be able to continue watching the games. But we just have to remember to keep it small size – stay with people in your family," Burstein said at the county news briefing. "If you do want to go out with friends and family, try to keep it outdoors and try to keep your mask on as much as possible."