Buffalo garbage pickup resumes Friday

Regularly scheduled sanitation pickup in Buffalo will resume Friday, city officials announced Thursday.
Garbage pickup has been suspended since Dec. 23 when the blizzard hit Buffalo.
If residents can safely put out garbage totes, sanitation crews will pick them up Friday.
But recycling pickup in the city is still suspended, officials said.
