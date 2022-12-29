 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo garbage pickup resumes Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
UB Campus After Blizzard

A trash can is covered in snow on UB South's Campus in Buffalo on Dec. 27, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Regularly scheduled sanitation pickup in Buffalo will resume Friday, city officials announced Thursday.

Garbage pickup has been suspended since Dec. 23 when the blizzard hit Buffalo. 

If residents can safely put out garbage totes, sanitation crews will pick them up Friday.

But recycling pickup in the city is still suspended, officials said.

