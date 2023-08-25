For the end of the summer festival season, Buffalo is bringing the funk.

Buffalo Funk Fest Weekend 2023 brings three days of music, dancing, art, roller skating and celebrating to the East Side of Buffalo, kicking off this evening with a block party on Jefferson Avenue.

The festival, now its 19th year, pays tribute to the Buffalonian whose very name brings to mind funk, the late Rick James of "Super Freak" fame.

It is also the culmination of Friday Night Live, which held block parties every Friday all summer long on Jefferson Avenue and Utica Street.

Marnetta Malcolm, the founder of Buffalo Funk Fest, wanted to bring a weekly version of her festival to Jefferson Avenue, to bring some joy and togetherness to the neighborhood around the Tops Markets that was the scene of the May 14, 2022 massacre.

'Hope, rebuilding and love' come to Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday through the end of August in a shopping plaza near Tops Markets on Jefferson.

"We've been out there every Friday," Malcolm said. "This is our last one. We are happy that we got through it, and hopefully this community got everything they needed from it. And we'll see where we are after that."

At first, people in the community were skeptical about the weekly block parties.

"I walked into a space where it's been 30, 40 years of people not used to having any attention, unless it's negative," Malcolm said. "They were angry at first that we came. 'Why are you here? What do you want?' "

The Friday Night Lives took place every Friday this summer, except for one when the smoke from the Canadian wildfires caused hazardous conditions in Western New York.

"A 105-year-old woman came. We had newborn babies come," she said.

She thinks the key was the "consistency" it brought.

Tonight's event will be the final block party of the summer on Jefferson Avenue, while also ushering in the Funk Fest weekend.

"This is the big finale," Malcolm said.

Here's the lineup of events:

• Friday – Block party on Jefferson at Utica from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Saturday – Art of Funk, a collaboration with 50 Women with a Vision. Jefferson Avenue. 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday – Events move to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Funk and Roll, noon to 4 p.m. Roller skating at the tennis court with music by DJ Ready Robb. A collaboration with 716 Rollers.

Funk Fest concert, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music by Buffalo performers Unity Band and the Universal Funk Band. Headliners are Blue Magic and ConFunkShun.

The events are presented by Masten Council Member Ulysees Wingo and supported by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds.