Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said Tuesday he is not inclined to transfer any additional vacant, city-owned lots to the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust after it doubled the rent it charges two tenants.

In 2018, the Council approved the transfer of four vacant lots to the land trust for development of affordable housing.

But two tenants complained Tuesday to a Council committee that the trust notified them that their rents on two houses on Rose Street will increase by double or more.

“I’ll be very clear that I don’t think that this Council at this point should continue to move land until this situation – not just this situation, but the whole situation – is correct because of how important I think the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust is,” Pridgen said.

Land trust created to maintain affordable housing is doubling rents The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust – with its mission of ensuring the historic neighborhood's housing remains affordable while allowing new development to occur – is raising rents by roughly double or more on two houses its owns.

The role of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust is to ensure the historic Fruit Belt neighborhood's housing remains affordable while allowing new development to occur.

But the rent dispute between the two residents and the land trust played out in the Council’s Community Development meeting.

Land trust President Elverna Gidney said the rent increases are because the two residents do not have mortgages. And they are behind on rent, said board Chairperson Dr. Beverly Newkirk.

The trust's rental agreements are not permanent. Lessees have basically one year to pay rent while working to get mortgage loan approval for ownership.

“It they do not provide the documentation for mortgage, why should they stay there without a mortgage?” Gidney said. “We can no longer give rent for someone that’s not having a mortgage.”

One of the tenants, Raven Bell, told Council members she was notified recently her rent will increase to $1,500 from $800 beginning July 1. She said she is preapproved for a mortgage.

“Fifteen hundred dollars. I cannot afford that. I’m retired. I’m on a fixed income,” said Anne Perry, who received a letter in mid-May from the land trust, informing her that effective July 1 her rent will increase to $1,500 per month, up from $600.

Perry said she signed a contract in 2022 with M&T, and the bank has approved her mortgage loan. However, the bank has been waiting for additional information, including the modification of the deed, from the land trust to complete the deal.

Gidney said during the meeting that the land trust has sent the information already.

Pridgen suggested the parties meet privately to reconcile the matter and then provide a report to the Council in one month.

“We have this situation where we’re hashing it out in the Common Council meeting, which to me should be hashed out with your board, and we should never be here,” he said.

“This should happen in the boardroom with these tenants because if you have a tenant here who’s saying, ‘I’m waiting on documents.’ The land trust is saying, ‘We’ve sent it.’ She’s saying her lawyer says they haven’t. This should not be,” he added.

Launched in 2018, the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust was formed because of the growth of the nearby Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and its encroachment on the Fruit Belt neighborhood. Residents became worried that their neighborhood could become less affordable as economic development continued, driving up property values. So they formed the land trust to control the fate of the Fruit Belt neighborhood by acquiring and holding land in perpetuity while still allowing development or renovations.

But the nonprofit has had some problems since.

The Buffalo News reported in February that calls for more transparency over finances and board infighting had engulfed the organization.