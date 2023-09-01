Food scraps constitute almost 20% of the New York's residential waste stream, ending up in landfills and producing methane gas, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Now, Buffalo residents can take their crumbs and leftover morsels and "Scrap It! Curbside," a residential food scrap collection pilot program that Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo's Farmer Pirates Compost are launching.

Buffalo wants residents to 'scrap It' Buffalo’s residential food scraps recycling program – Scrap It! – starts up again Sunday and runs through Sept. 30. City residents can drop off discarded edibles for free at the following locations: South Buffalo Farmers Market; Cazenovia Park @ Casino; Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tops Markets; 1275 Jefferson Ave.; Mondays 4 to 6 p.m. Broadway Market; 999

On Friday at the city’s Engineering Garage on Seneca Street, Nathan Marton, the city's commissioner of Public Works, announced the start of the delivery of brown totes to 2,000 residents who are participating in the pilot.

"Anything that we can do to reduce waste that’s going into our landfills is certainly very important,” he said.

As part of the program, the city will provide about 220 participating households from each of the city’s nine council districts with the totes. The participating households will be asked to put their brown totes containing food scraps curbside on their regularly scheduled garbage pickup day. Farmer Pirates Compost will pick up the food scraps once a week on the regularly scheduled refuse collection days and transfer the scraps to their compost site at 0 Gittere St.

Buffalo expands its food waste collection program Buffalo has expanded its Residential Food Scraps Recycling Program to five locations. The free food waste collection drop-off program will run through September at the following locations: • South Buffalo Farmers Market, Cazenovia Park Casino, Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Massachusetts Avenue Project Farmstand, 387 Massachusetts Ave., Wednesdays 4 to 6 p.m. • North Buffalo Farmers Market,

Some of the organic items that can be recycled in the brown totes include bread, cereal, eggshells, dairy, seafood, tofu/tempeh, fruits, vegetables, rice, grains and pasta.

But some non-food items are accepted, including flowers and plants, paper towels, coffee grounds and filters, paper bags, uncoated paper plates and tea bags.

Items that cannot be recycled in the brown totes include fats and oils, glass, metal, plastic, pet waste and Styrofoam.

The program is free and on a first-come, first-served basis, said Bridget Houck, the city's recycling coordinator.

The city received a $200,000 grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to fund a pilot program for residential food waste collection, Houck said.

The city’s partner in the venture – Farmer Pirates Compost – was founded in 2012 by a group of urban farmers in Buffalo who wanted to generate high-quality compost to use on their crops. The company started its composting business by collecting scraps from 20 people who joined a subscription-based service. Today, it has nearly 450 residential customers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the city of Buffalo," owner Terra Dumas said. "This was a dream of ours when we started almost 10 years ago that this would be something that we would see across the city."

Scrap It! Curbside is the next phase of the city’s Scrap It! plan that was launched in 2018. It enables Buffalo residents to drop off their household food scraps for composting at four permanent collection locations, operated under a separate contract with Natural Upcycling. Residents still can use the sites, which are located at Massachusetts Avenue Project, 387 Massachusetts Ave.; Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Rd.; Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham St.; and the corner of Elmwood Avenue and St. James Place.

Recycling food scraps, grass, leaves, yard clippings and other organic materials through composting helps lower climate-altering emissions from landfills and combustors, while producing nutrient-rich compost that improves soil health and water quality, advocates say. Diverting organics from landfills is a component of the draft scoping plan to implement New York state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Buffalorecycles.org has more information on Scrap It! Curbside, including a list of acceptable food scrap items and directions on how to participate.