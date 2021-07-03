Buffalo firefighters battle fire in Riverside

A fire in a vacant industrial complex Friday evening in the city's Riverside neighborhood caused $500,000 to the building and another $100,000 in exposure damage to a building next door, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement early Saturday morning.
The fire at 308 Crowley Ave. was reported just after 7 p.m.
Plumes of brown smoke could be seen billowing out of the area as neighbors watched from a safe distance.
The blaze rose to a two-alarm fire.
DeGeorge described the building as a "large, vacant industrial complex." Records show it is the former King Sewing Machine Company.
A building at 44 Isabelle St. suffered exposure damage.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
