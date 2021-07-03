 Skip to main content
Buffalo firefighters battle fire in Riverside
Buffalo firefighters Friday work to put out a fire in Riverside.

Buffalo firefighters work to put out a fire in Riverside Friday evening.

 Harold McNeil/Buffalo News

A fire in a vacant industrial complex Friday evening in the city's Riverside neighborhood caused $500,000 to the building and another $100,000 in exposure damage to a building next door, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement early Saturday morning.

The fire at 308 Crowley Ave. was reported just after 7 p.m.

Plumes of brown smoke could be seen billowing out of the area as neighbors watched from a safe distance.

The blaze rose to a two-alarm fire.

DeGeorge described the building as a "large, vacant industrial complex." Records show it is the former King Sewing Machine Company.

A building at 44 Isabelle St. suffered exposure damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

