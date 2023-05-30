Buffalo firefighters assisted about 20 people from the second-floor balcony of a burning building in the University District early Tuesday morning, city officials said.
The fire at 192 Englewood Ave., a multi-unit residential building, was reported just before 2 a.m.
The Red Cross was helping eight people find shelter after the fire.
Buffalo fire officials said the blaze began in the basement and caused about $160,000.
The cause was under investigation.
