The firefighter who made the "ultimate sacrifice" battling a four-alarm fire at a Main Street building Wednesday was identified as Jason Arno, city and fire officials said Thursday.

Arno was a married father of a 3-year-old child. He was 37.

Arno was assigned to Engine Company 2, which operates out of the firehouse on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street in the Allentown section of Buffalo. He joined the fire department three years ago.

"Firefighter Arno made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely battling a fierce 4 alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street in the heart of downtown Buffalo," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

"His tragic loss is a painful reminder of the dangerous and extremely difficult work Buffalo Firefighters do every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow Firefighters for the heartbreaking loss of an extraordinary young man who committed his life to the service of others," the post read.

“This is a heartbreaking time for our city," Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement Thursday. "Yesterday, 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno showed his bravery and commitment to fire service by putting on his uniform and carrying out his sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city. Tragically, he lost his life protecting others. I share my deepest sympathies with everyone who knew and loved him. I ask all City residents to keep his family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, in your prayers during this difficult time.”

In honor of Arno's memory, Brown has asked for buildings and other structures and landmarks, including Buffalo City Hall, the Peace Bridge and Niagara Falls, to be lit up in red from tonight through Sunday. He also directed all City of Buffalo flags to be flown at half-mast.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center asked its community to keep Arno's family in their thoughts. In an email, Roswell Park said Arno's wife and his sister are both nurses at Roswell Park. "Their family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department family, has our love and our prayers as we unite in grief and gratitude," the email said.

Arno was a Canisius High School student who graduated in 2003. He played football for the Crusaders and earned postseason accolades in 2002.

Wednesday afternoon, Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo made the announcement that a firefighter had lost his life in the fire.

”It’s a very sad day. Very tragic day for the Buffalo Fire Department family," Renaldo told reporters. "Today one of our firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice.”

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Renaldo said workers doing renovations on the exterior of 745 Main Street were using blowtorches on mortar and brick before the fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m.

"We think that may have been the cause," he said, "because of the origin of the fire appeared to be that area of the building."

It's possible that the fire was smoldering inside the building "before anyone was made aware," Renaldo said.

"That explosion that a lot of people are alluding to or saw some videos of ... that may actually have been a backdraft versus an explosion," Renaldo said.

A backdraft occurs when "a fire is smoldering for a certain amount of time and oxygen is introduced abruptly it gets sucked into the building and blown back. So that fire blow a lot of you have seen was most likely a backdraft," Renaldo said.

-News staff reporter Ben Tsujimoto contributed to this article.