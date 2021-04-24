Buffalo fire official hurt in fire vehicle crash

A Buffalo fire official was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after another vehicle collided with a fire department SUV at about 5 p.m. Saturday at Hertel and Elmwood avenues, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the fire vehicle was responding to a call and overturned when it was struck. No charges have been filed at this time, DeGeorge said.