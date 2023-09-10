The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers is hosting a mental wellness seminar on Friday and is asking those interested in attending to RSVP by Monday.

The free workshop, created for faith-based community leaders and members, grassroots leaders, behavioral health providers, caregivers and volunteers, will provide resources and support in addressing mental wellness and trauma in communities of color.

The seminar will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, with lunch provided, at the BFNC Moot Center, 292 High St.

Panelists include Dr. Madge Avrill Chase Whiskey, Tommy McClam, Leah Angel Daniel and Jerrell T. Mason. Dr. Chisa Parker is the keynote speaker.

The event is part of an ongoing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Faith & Community Learning Series, an initiative led by BFNC in collaboration with Positive Steps.

Those interested in attending can register at bit.ly/45hsz0M or by emailing Hope Isom at hisom@bfnc.org.