Buffalo fans headed to Kansas City can find barbecue, Bills backers and chicken wings

The idea of going to Kansas City to see the Buffalo Bills play next Sunday started on a whim for Rachel and Julie Panepinto.

As they watched the Chiefs play Sunday night, it became clear the Chiefs would win and the Bills would be heading to Arrowhead Stadium.

"We were joking we should go to Kansas City," Rachel Panepinto said.

Julie checked and tickets were available. Rachel found lots of options for flights. And the rest of the family – younger sister, Natasha, and parents, Marc Panepinto, a former state senator, and State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto – were also on board.

So with the Chiefs' game still in the third quarter but the outcome looking certain, they made their travel arrangements.

They'll be among the legions of Bills fans headed to the Midwestern home of barbecue. That means, for the weekend, saying goodbye to Duff's and the Anchor Bar and hello to Arthur Bryant's, home to smoked meats served with Wonder bread and fries, and Jack Stack Barbecue, featuring hickory-flavored ribs and brisket.

Bills fans may also want to pay a visit to Al's Bar & Grill in Parkview, south of Kansas City International Airport.